Debate Me On Bots, Elon Musk Dares Parag Agrawal For Open Debate On Twitter Fake Accounts

Tesla mogul Elon Musk has challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for a debate on bots and fake accounts. The billionaire dared the Twitter official to prove that the micro-blogging site's spam users are less than 5% of its total users.

"I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage. Let him prove to the public that Twitter has

Musk's Tweets Came In Response To A User's Comments

Twitter has sued Musk over canceling the deal arguing that the micro-blogging platform only checks 100 accounts a day when calculating the percent of bots on the server.

Musk's tweet on Saturday came after a Twitter user wrote about Musk's counter-claim suit against the micro-blogging platform.

Musk Requested Transparent Information About Spam And Fake Accounts

"Elon Musk's counterclaim suit against Twitter. Clearly, from Twitter SEC filings, mDAU is the key metric. It is the key metric for its business rev. And its market value; mDAU is an ad hoc metric, created to protect Twitter's interests. No competitor uses something similar," wrote Andrea Stroppa, a cyber security and data analyst.

Stroppa also underlined that when Musk requested more information about spam and fake accounts; Twitter provided a vague response. "Then provided outdated data; Then offered a fake data set (not real "firehose"); Then provided a cleaned data set where they already suspended the malicious accounts."

The billionaire responded to Stroppa saying, "Good summary of the problem."

The Tesla CEO claims that he is still ready to buy Twitter on original terms if the micro-blogging platform gives their method of sampling 100 accounts.

"If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they're confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms. However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not," tweeted Musk. So far, Parag Agrawal has not responded to Musk on Twitter.