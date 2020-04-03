The death toll due to coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak in Iran rose to 3,294 on Friday, after the deadly virus claimed the lives of 134 people in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry Spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpur.

Coronavirus crisis in Iran

The total number of people confirmed to be infected is 53,183, he said on state television, adding that 4,035 ware "under observation", a term that may mean they are in critical condition. Of the total number of people who were diagnosed with the disease, 17,935 have recovered, he said. Iran is the country most affected in the Middle East by the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has crated a major stir around the world claiming the lives of over 53,000 people worldwide and infecting over a million. The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in Hubei province of China has spread to over 170 countries and has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

