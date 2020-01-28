On Tuesday, death toll attributed to the deadly novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) reached 106, as Chinese capital Beijing reported its first fatality. China reported a total number of 1,771 new cases in a day. US, France, Japan, Mongolia and India are planning to evacuate their diplomats and citizens, out of China.

Death toll rises, new cases reported

On Tuesday, the death toll increased to 106 from 82 fatalities, reported on Monday. Similarly, 1,771 cases were confirmed on Monday, pushing the total number of infections in China to 4515, Global Times reported.

Countries to confirm latest cases are Germany, Sri Lanka and Cambodia. Over a dozen countries, spanning through every continent, except Africa, have confirmed infections. About 50 cases have been confirmed outside China.

Beijing reports first fatality as 6,000 medicos rush to China's Hubei province

On Monday, Chinese capital Beijing confirmed that a 50-year-old man who had arrived from Wuhan was confirmed infected by 2019-nCoV on January 22. He breathed his last, early Tuesday morning.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province, on December 31. Majority of fatalities and infections have been reported in Hubei itself, which has been the epicentre of the viral outbreak. The province's health workers are working 24/7 to deal with the mounting cases. To assist medical staff, about 6,000 medicos are expected to arrive in the province, Global Times reported.

Construction of a 1,000 beds specialized hospital for coronavirus patients began on January 23, in Wuhan and is expected to be ready by February 3.

Countries in the process to evacuate its citizens

With cases mounting at a rapid pace, the US is planning to fly its diplomats and citizens out of China. The same is being chalked out by Japan, France, Australia, Mongolia and India. Land-locked Mongolia has closed its border with neighbouring China in an attempt to restrict the spread of the virus. Sandwiched between China and Russia, Mongolia depends heavily on China for its trade.

Philippines has suspended its practise of issuing visas upon arrival (VUA) to Chinese visitors in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. At a time when countries are attempting hard to restrict the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not declared the disease a public health emergency of international concern. The world health body has, though, declared it a public health emergency in China.