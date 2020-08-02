The death toll due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in Latin America has crossed 200,000 on Saturday night, a tally by Reuters showed, underlining the situation of the region as one of the global epicenters of the pandemic that is testing the governments.

Apart from the US, Mexico and Brazil have reported more fatalities due to the virus than any other nation and total account for around 70 percent of the death toll of the region.

COVID-19 Death Toll in Latin America

Both have struggled to balance the need to curb the spread of the virus with restrictive safety measures while trying to reopen their economies, which have been battered by the crisis.

Brazil reported a daily record of 1,595 coronavirus deaths earlier in the week and registered another 1,088 on Saturday. Mexico recorded 784 fatalities on Saturday and for the first time logged more than 9,000 new infections from the virus. Other countries in Latin America are also battling to hold the coronavirus at bay, and the region breached the 200,000 mark after Peru registered another 191 fatalities.

