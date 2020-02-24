Flat-Earth believer Mike Hughes, 64, died in a fatal rocket crash in a desert, near Barstow, California, on Saturday, Feb. 22, revealed standby video channels which were allowed to cover the rocket launch. Being an ardent skeptic of the 'earth is round' theory, he wanted to see it himself. He had propelled himself on several occasions in the past to determine the shape of the earth.

'Mad' Mike Hughes dies pursuing his dream

As a part of a TV series, flat-earth believer Mike Hughes, launched himself on a home-made rocket. After a few seconds to the launch, the steam-powered rocket, crash landed in the Californian desert.

The launch was part of 'Home-made Astronauts' a TV series on Science Channel. Hughes was attempting to reach an altitude of 5,000 ft (1,525 m), Space.com reported. Science Channel took to Twitter to inform about Mike Hughes' sad demise and offer condolences to his family and friends. "It was always his dream to do this launch", the statement read.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said its officer was called at the launch site at 2:00 pm local time. "A man was pronounced deceased after the rocket crashed in the open desert", Sheriff's office said, BBC reported. Hughes' publicist later confirmed that it was Hughes, who died in the crash. The home-made astronaut made the steam-powered rocket in his backyard, at a cost of about $18,000.

Mike Hughes' eventful life

In 2002, he set a Guinness World Record for the longest limousine jump of about 103 ft. He first launched himself in 2014, before re-launching himself, on several occasions. But his most successful launch was in March, 2018, when he reached an altitude of 1,870ft (570m), before crash-landing, hurting his back.

"Am I glad I did it? Yeah, I guess", he spoke afterwards. "I'll feel it in the morning. I won't be able to get out of bed. At least I can go home and have dinner and see my cats tonight", he added.