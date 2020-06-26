Titans, one of the popular American television web series, has confirmed the third season. The third season was supposed to go on air in 2020, but has been delayed because of coronavirus restrictions. There were questions if the series will be renewed for the third season. Now, the news has been confirmed that the series will be back with the third season and will be streamed on Netflix.

The first season of Titans was aired on October 12, 2018, and had 11 episodes. The second season premiered on September 6, 2109, and aired 13 episodes. Though the third season has been confirmed, its release date has not been finalized as shooting has been postponed as COVID-19 restrictions are still effective.

Shooting to Commence Shortly?

The web television series is created by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. "What's a bit. Season 3 is planning to go in the front of the cameras as soon as possible," said Goldsman, speaking to Collider, an entertainment website.

It is also said that as the shooting was to commence this year, the plot for the third season has been already developed. The series is sure to be back with Anna Diop playing Starfire, Brenton Thwaites playing Dick Grayson, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, Minka Kelly as Dove, Chelsea Zhang as Ravager and Joshua Orpin as Superboy.

The series of titans coming together to fight evil showed Rachel taking protection from Richard in the first series. The duo with the help of Kory and Gar get ready to face Rachel's father who wants to enslave the world.

The second season had Curran Walters join the team as Jason Todd, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger, and Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall as their fight against evil continued.

Blackfire to be The Main Villain in Season 3?

Though the plot of the third season is ready, the cast and crew are tight-lipped about the same. There is no information available about the plans to recruit new crew and cast members to the team of Titans in its latest season.

The second season where Dick led the team of Titans ended with the fight against assassin Deathstroke. The team got disbanded as the leader Dick was said to be responsible for the death of Jericho Wilson. But after completing his sentence, Dick returns disguised as Hoga Nightwing and defeats Deathstroke. The season ended with Titans reuniting.

As there are no loose ends in the second season, fans are finding it difficult to assume the plot of season 3. However, the only information available is that Blackfire will be the villain in the third season. As per Goldman, he wants to start shooting as soon as the lockdown restrictions are lifted. Thus, fans can expect the third season in 2021.