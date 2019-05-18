Sparkly vampire Edward Cullen has a completely surprising new job. Defending the city of Gotham. Reportedly Robert Pattinson will play the Caped Crusader in the upcoming The Batman flick slated for a June 25, 2021 release.

According to Deadline, the role may not only be Pattinson's for the taking as Nicholas Hoult is also atop the 'short list' for the coveted role. The actor shot to fame with his role in the Twilight saga as sparkly vampire Edward Cullen. Ever since the box-office smashing hit franchise came to a close, Robert has been doing Indie projects away from blockbuster fare. But the actor seems to be poised to return to big franchise fare with the iconic role of the caped crusader.

Fans were not very pleased with the announcement. Robert Pattinson has not had much success at the box-office ever since Twilight ended, but he has been working to better himself as an actor by flexing his acting muscles in indie films like "The Lost City of Z" and "Queen of the Desert."

Even though Robert Pattinson has been doing Indie fare, he has yet to receive substantial critical acclaim for his work. Batman has an in-built and monumental fan-base. Robert is stepping into some very big shoes. If he is not able to meet expectations, it could very well spell the end of his career and severely damage the Batman franchise, which is arguably the most popular franchise for Warner Brothers. Just ask Ben Affleck who chose to step down as Batman after the debacle that was Justice League. We will just have to wait and see what Robert Pattinson brings to the role of the Dark Knight.