Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 a.m., meaning that Americans will have an extra hour to sleep as clocks will be set back by an hour. The change happens every year, and the clocks were set ahead on the second Sunday in March of this year.

The concept of daylight saving time was brought in by Benjamin Franklin to extend the days during the warmer summer months. The practice of Daylight Saving Time celebrates its 101st this year.

Most of the computers and cell phones now have mechanisms to change their clocks automatically. However, one might still have to check and fix the time on the microwave, watch, and on one's car.

On April 30, 1916, Germany became the first ever country to adopt daylight savings, followed by roughly 78 other countries. However, Russia, India, China and Japan do not follow.

Other than Hawaii and Arizona, a handful of U.S. territories — including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands — also do not observe daylight saving time.

Here are some quotes about the annual time change from Search Quotes and Goodreads.

1. "I say it is impossible that so sensible a people [citizens of Paris], under such circumstances, should have lived so long by the smoky, unwholesome and enormously expensive light of candles if they had really known that they might have had as much pure light of the sun for nothing." — Benjamin Franklin

2. "An extra yawn one morning in the springtime, an extra snooze one night in the autumn is all that we ask in return for dazzling gifts. We borrow an hour one night in April; we pay it back with golden interest five months later." — Winston Churchill

3. "There are very few things in the world I hate more than Daylight Savings Time. It is the grand lie of time, the scourge of science, the blight on biological understanding." — Michelle Franklin

4. "Daylight time, a monstrosity in timekeeping." — Harry S. Truman

5. "Love prefers twilight to daylight." — Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.