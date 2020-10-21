Hard-work, punctuality, and a perfect strategy can make your journey smoother yet filled with challenges but doesn't stop you from achieving your goals. In this century, we are very familiar with the word nepotism, but somehow there lies a great responsibility to carry on that privileged lifestyle. You need to work very hard to match the landmark of expectations which your predecessors have laid upon for you.

Dawood Ahmed belongs to a renowned family that has been serving people irrespective of their castes, religion, and color for a long time. Being born in an affluent Muslim Punjabi family, Dawood is polishing his way up on making his dreams come true by respecting the boundaries and being on the right track shown by his predecessors.

He completed his A levels from Agra before moving to England in 2010 for his higher education. In the year 2012, he was chosen as the face of Oxford by public voting. Dawood modeled for Paparazzi Magazine and LA Mode in London. Dawood has also featured a few times on Being Human official Instagram page dotting his stunning looks. His dedication and love for the camera and his charismatic personality not only gave him success in the field of fashion and modeling but also in the field of organizing small events run by his university during his time in England. Dawood moved to Italy in the year 2016 to pursue his hobby and to expertise in the field of shoes and designing and learned the art of pattern making from ARS Sutoria University.

Dawood has decided to launch his own company Dee Enterprise to cater to the needs of industrialists by providing cheaper raw materials in the future. Dawood also wishes to establish a charitable hospital in the name of his grandmother for helping the poor and needy people. He also desires to try his luck in the world of textiles.

Dawood is a big fan of soccer and has participated in a summer training camp organized by Manchester United football club during his school days. He's also fond of sports cars and is also a gym enthusiast.

Self-motivation, perseverance, patience, smart work plays a vital role for budding entrepreneurs, and when the business is growing gradually with a decent number of employees then you need to encourage them to keep the productivity rate perfect. Dawood works hard yet smart to prosper in his niche, and he encourages his employees so that they can prosper in their lives through hard work, dedication, and love for their work. Traveling is another hobby of Dawood and because of his work in the European countries, he gets to visit his favorite European destinations for both business and pleasure.