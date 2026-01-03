David Duong: Building Modern Waste Solutions in Vietnam and the United States

David Duong's environmental work spans two continents and more than four decades, rooted in a refugee journey that began in Vietnam and evolved into building large-scale waste management infrastructure serving millions of people in the United States and Southeast Asia. As the founder and CEO of California Waste Solutions (CWS) and Vietnam Waste Solutions (VWS), Duong has focused his career on developing reliable, community-centered systems that strengthen public health, environmental sustainability, and local economic resilience across borders.

East Meets West in 1975

The titular sovereign of the documentary, The King of Trash, came from fairly humble beginnings in Vietnam. Duong's family left Vietnam after the political upheaval following the fall of Saigon. Coming to the United States posed its own challenges, from language barriers and cultural adaptation to having to start over in a new place with few, if any, resources to lean on. Still, the resilience that Duong's family demonstrated during those early days became the blueprint for how he would start and lead his own entrepreneurial venture in the future.

One Second-Hand Truck and a Lot of Grit

Duong's determination would eventually lead to the founding of California Waste Solutions (CWS) in 1992 with eight used trucks, following the family's earlier venture, CoGiDo Paper Corporation, which began in 1983 with $700 and one second-hand truck. What started modestly grew steadily as CWS expanded from a local operation into a major provider throughout the Bay Area. CWS Oakland now processes an estimated 1,000 tons of material per week, while CWS San Jose processes approximately 1,300 tons per week.

That early determination shaped the company's long-term trajectory. What began as a modest, hands-on operation evolved through steady expansion and operational discipline, positioning CWS as a significant presence in the region's waste and recycling landscape. Rather than growing overnight, the company scaled methodically, building the infrastructure and capacity needed to support multiple facilities across the Bay Area.

Duong's leadership has emphasized sustainable waste-handling processes and relationship building in the communities he serves. CWS has led the way in more green waste processing and built up the local economy through job creation and neighborhood beautification, too.

A Return to Serve Vietnamese Communities

Duong's return to Vietnam was driven by a commitment to give back to the communities that shaped his early life. After establishing California Waste Solutions in the United States, he sought to apply the same values of integrity, service, and environmental responsibility to support Vietnam's growing urban centers. His goal was not only to modernize waste management but to help strengthen public health, local infrastructure, and economic opportunity for the Vietnamese people.

Duong brought with him the know-how and drive that had transformed CWS into a leading waste management organization in the California area, and founded Vietnam Waste Solutions (VWS) to begin serving the nation he once had to flee. Using the modernized systems and technology he'd practically perfected in the U.S., Duong leveraged his leadership skills to develop better environmental policies and waste management services in Vietnam. Today, VWS is processing up to 7,500 tons of waste per day in Ho Chi Minh City, implementing more sustainable environmental planning while creating a legacy of job creation.

A Continued Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

Duong's ongoing work in Vietnam reflects a long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and public service. Through Vietnam Waste Solutions, he continues to apply lessons learned in the United States to support safer, cleaner waste management systems for communities across Vietnam. His focus remains on strengthening local infrastructure, improving public health, and building sustainable practices that can serve future generations.