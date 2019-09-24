David Beckham, who was recently surrounded with false rumours of having marriage trouble with his wife Victoria Beckham, was spotted making surprise visit to a south London school to announce a new apprenticeship collaboration with the British Fashion Council.

On Monday, David Beckham and model Adwoa Aboah arrived at the Lewisham's Prendergast Vale School to talk about the Fashion Studio Apprenticeship.

The 44-year-old sportsman looked stylish as he donned a black cashmere sweater with navy tailored trousers. Designers Richard Quinn, Rosh Mahtani and Paolino Russo were also present during the special visit.

In 2018, David Beckham was appointed as Ambassadorial President to help raise the profiles of emerging British fashion talent with the global investment and media communities.

The footballer was also recently seen gracing the cover of the GQ Men of The Year Awards special edition magazine.

Meanwhile, his wife Victoria Beckham has also been making it big in the fashion world after unveiling her latest clothing collection at London Fashion Week.

The couple, who are going strong in the personal as well as professional front, became a target of false rumours after a report claimed that the two are heading towards a split due to their busy work schedules. However, these rumours are completely false.

On Sunday, Victoria Beckham shared an Instagram story showing an adorable photo of Harper, seven, snuggled into her dad in a big arm chair together. Their family's black spaniel Fig was also in the photograph. She captioned the photo: "Happy Sunday X."

On Saturday, Victoria Beckham posted a photo on her Instagram story showing her husband alongside the 6000-piece LEGO Harry Potter Castle he had completed for their daughter. The 45-year-old fashion designer sarcastically said that she was proud of her husband for completing the toy structure.

"He took some time off building but he is back and his castle is complete!!" followed by the hashtag #proudwife.

To this, a tired David Backham replied, "Accomplished," as he took a much-needed sip of white wine.

Victoria then added: "I mean, look, I'm proud of you!"