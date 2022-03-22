Dave Woodward, The Man Behind ClickFunnels' Scale to Millions

If you don't know his name, then you probably know his work. Dave Woodward is the CEO behind ClickFunnels, a software that helps entrepreneurs and businesses create landing pages, sales funnels, and membership sites. Dave Woodward has been with ClickFunnels from the beginning. He's seen it grow from a small startup into one of the leading software companies in the world, and he's an integral part of this success.

Today, it's no secret that it's one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the marketing space. From being a completely self-funded startup in 2014, it has grown to a company that generates millions in revenue annually in less than 4 years.

Dave Woodward is an entrepreneur who has built his career from the ground up. He started out as a humble graduate from Brigham Young University and joined Americo, a local Texan company. He quickly advanced through the company's ranks and held several managerial positions before becoming regional director in 1994 until 2003. His business acumen and negotiation skills led him to be a key player in the company's success, ultimately leading it out of state.

His experience in Americo fired up his love for sales and marketing. This led to him opening his own marketing agency in 2003 Monopolize Inc. He helped businesses in industries like real estate, insurance, mortgage grow using his expertise in marketing.

His journey to success came with its fair share of challenges. Unfortunately, he lost a huge amount of money when the mortgage industry declined but that didn't stop him. He started over again and built from scratch. Today, he still operates Monopolize Inc. and provides consultancy services in digital marketing, advertising, and more.

Later on, Dave got interested in internet marketing back when it was still new in 2006.

It was at an affiliate marketing seminar that Dave met two entrepreneurs, Russel Brunson and Todd Dickerson, who would shape his life forever from then on they were lifelong friends, collaborating on different projects together including their most successful one, ClickFunnels.

At present, ClickFunnels continues to be a game-changer for many entrepreneurs because of the value it adds to their businesses. According to Dave, the secret to being the market leader in landing pages is because of their customer-centric culture. They continue to focus on helping their customers achieve success. Because of this, they have generated over tens of millions in annual sales for its users. And their success has been unmatched since their launch in 2014 with over 250,000 satisfied customers worldwide.

When asked how he sustained such a successful career, Dave credits it to his support system the church, his mentors, and his wife. He believes that their guidance and support is what brought him to where he is today. He also advises aspiring entrepreneurs not to get too wrapped up in their work that they forget the most important thing family. Remembering this will help you stay motivated and achieve greater things.

Connect with Dave Woodward on Instagram