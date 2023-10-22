Dave Chappelle Fans Walk Out from Boston Show after Comedian Slams Israel for 'War Crimes' Against Gaza and Pro-Palestinians Losing Job Offers

Comedian Dave Chappelle sparked a walkout during one of his recent shows when he criticized the United States for supporting Israel for what he referred to as "war crimes" committed against Palestinians. The incident happened during a live performance at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

During the show, the comedian made comments after telling the audience that students advocating for Palestine should not face consequences like job offer losses. In response to his remarks, an angry audience member reportedly yelled, "Shut up," the outlet reported. Some in the TD Garden arena got furious and left while several others applauded Chappelle, shouting, "Free Palestine."

Drawing the Ire of the Audience

Chappelle criticized Hamas for their attack on Israel that took place on October 7, leaving more than 1,400 Israelis. However, he also strongly criticized what he alleged were war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza. This led to some pushback from the audience in attendance.

Chappelle went on to accuse the Israeli government of causing the deaths of innocent civilians and of disrupting essential services, including access to water and other necessities. He also criticized the Israeli government's decision to cut off food, water and electricity to Gaza.

The controversy began when a member of the audience told Chappelle to "shut up" after he expressed his opinion that people should not lose jobs for supporting Palestinians, as reported by the Journal.

At the end of the show, Chappelle emphasized the principle that "two wrongs do not make a right."

However, it's worth noting that a spokeswoman for the comedian stated that he "denies being in Boston last night."

A member of the audience who left the show took to social media to slam Chappelle for his comments. "The audience was cheering Chappelle on during his tirade. I was sick. We were sick. I turned to my friends and wife and said I think it is time to go," he said.

"We walked out and met up with many other Jews leaving the show. Never in my life have I felt so unsafe and so fearful of what I was witnessing."

Sensitive Subject

In the ongoing conflict, over 4,300 Palestinians have lost their lives, with the Israel Defense Forces plummeting more than 6,000 bombs on the enclave. Among those who have tragically perished, there are women and children, as reported by Palestinian authorities.

The latest conflict between Israel and Hamas has indeed been the deadliest. According to the United Nations, approximately 1.4 million people have been displaced due to the war, with more than half a million seeking refuge in 147 shelters.

Israel issued an evacuation advisory to residents in the northern Gaza Strip to move south, but air strikes have continued to impact southern Gaza.

Some Palestinians are hesitant to leave their homes because they don't believe there's a safe place.

After Hamas carried out attacks that led to its military wing breaching the border with Israel, Israel stopped the flow of supplies into Gaza. The Israeli government stated that aid would be blocked until hostages were released.

Eventually, a deal was reached for Egypt to reopen its northern border, allowing essential humanitarian aid to enter the war-torn area.

The first aid trucks entered Gaza on Saturday, and the Israeli military specified that the aid was intended for southern Gaza. UN officials have declared the situation in Gaza a humanitarian disaster and have called for an immediate ceasefire.