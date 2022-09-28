Daughter Stabs Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler; Is He Shielding Her by Calling her Mentally Unstable?

Steve Kunzweiler, a Tulsa County District Attorney, was stabbed multiple times by his daughter Jennifer Kunzweiler on Tuesday evening. The police arrested Jennifer, who is an adult, from their Oklahoma home the same evening.

Kunzweiler was taken to hospital and returned home after being treated for his injuries.

The police responded to a domestic disturbance call which was made from at the district attorney's house. The call was followed by a police investigation into the stabbing which was reported as a mental health incident.

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg had made an important revelation stating that the assailant was also injured and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

However, the incident has resulted in social media speculations that point towards the possibility of Kunzweiler trying to shield his daughter by stating that she is undergoing some mental health issues.

Was Jennifer Kunzweiler Undergoing Treatment or Counselling for her Mental Health Problem?

Tulsaworld.com referred to Kunzweiler's statement issued on Tuesday evening. "...Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen. Fortunately, my injuries are such that I was able to go home." Steve also expressed gratitude towards everyone including Tulsa Fire Department, EMSA, the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the staff and doctors at Saint Francis Hospital.

Kunzweiler, 60, was elected to the office of Tulsa County District Attorney in 2014 and joined office in January 2015. He is an affable individual who is running unopposed for re-election.

A group of people on social media have raised doubts over the story behind Jennifer's mental health condition adding that there is no mention of the attorney's daughter undergoing treatment or counselling at any of the centers. They also stated that this statement must have been given to save her from the punishment under relevant law.