SATS, Asia's leading food solutions and gateway services provider, and Dassault Systèmes today announced that they have successfully implemented the world's first digital twin experience of a central kitchen to enhance SATS' in-flight kitchen operations. As the growth in commercial airline passenger travel continues to soar, SATS selected Dassault Systèmes as a technology partner to help identify new ways to boost efficiency and minimize food waste, for a more sustainable approach to its operations.

SATS used Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to create a 3D digital twin experience of a virtual kitchen that pairs virtual and physical operations to provide data-driven analytics for better resource planning. SATS can capture decades of operational know-how to simulate different food production processes in order to improve capacity planning and production scheduling, prevent bottlenecks and enhance productivity. SATS is also able to better forecast ingredient usage in its large-batch food production to reduce food wastage.

SATS' virtual kitchen captures and integrates all process data and information into one 3D virtual environment to ensure consistency, enabling the facility's operation managers to respond faster and more efficiently to changing situations. The virtual kitchen is also a collaborative workspace that fosters social innovation and increases productivity, where employees across business processes can share knowledge.

"SATS takes a technology-driven, people-led approach to growth, harnessing the power of technology and unleashing the innovation of our people to create new services and improve operational efficiency," said Albert Pozo Hernandez, Chief Digital Officer, SATS Ltd. "The use of digital twin technology helps SATS to simulate different production scenarios and cooking processes to optimize resources within our kitchens. We selected Dassault Systèmes because of its powerful 3D visualization and data management tools that enable us to make more informed, data-driven business decisions to ensure SATS consistently delights our customers."

"In the 'Age of Experience,' consumers are more discerning than ever before, underscoring the importance of excellence in the commercial operations that play an integral role in meeting airline passengers' expectations. Incremental improvements in operations can have a huge business impact," said Guillaume Vendroux, CEO, DELMIA, Dassault Systèmes. "Our solutions have already demonstrated improved on-time delivery performance for flight catering services by up to 99.5%. Now, this marks the first time that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform has been deployed in in-flight catering production. SATS can optimize resources by mapping the virtual model to the physical processes of their in-flight catering operations, and dynamically modelling, simulating, and analyzing every life cycle of production."

"Inflight catering kitchens need to prepare hundreds of thousands of meals in numerous varieties every single day, efficiently while retaining the highest quality," said Masaki Sox Konno, Managing Director, Asia Pacific South, Dassault Systèmes. "SATS is truly an industry leader in bringing together the real and virtual worlds to improve their catering production facilities. We are delighted to partner with SATS in this endeavour."