Dashdot's Unique Model of Acquiring Property Investments Disrupts The Industry

Real estate is one of the most lucrative investments that guarantee high returns, especially when done right.

Unfortunately, this is not the current reality for most Australians. According to 9News Australia, many Aussies consider it unachievable to own a property in their lifetime.

Despite this, Dashdot aims to change the game. The property investment start-up utilises its unique business model to reject the idea that owning a property is impossible.

The company strives to pave the way for people to achieve their dreams of owning a property and living financially free.

What The Industry Says vs. What The Clients Want

Dashdot's smart and effective approach assures that client's property investments will work hard as they do.

Dashdot helps its clients make wise and profitable investment property decisions that will get them ahead of the investment curve. Dashdot is able to achieve 137% more growth, 71% higher yields, and 260% greater ROI compared to the national average.

"Affordability and apprehension towards property investing, specifically from millennials, is rooted in lack of education. We are here to change that and lead the way with a proven process, backed by data and proprietary tech, to show people what's possible when it comes to building a profitable portfolio, regardless of what's happening in the market," says Dashdot CEO, Goose Mcgrath.

Through its proprietary technology that cannot be found anywhere else in the world, Dashdot aims to make prosperity available and achievable to everyone. This is especially true for young Australian professionals, who might have already had failed investments in the pursuit of a life of financial success.

"Our client success stories are our superpower. While we have large aspirations as a brand, the rich storytelling that we're able to communicate through real results and real people is truly remarkable," says Jess Norton Head of Marketing.

"We have a communications challenge, which is that our stance is against the grain and the opposite of the common consumer perception around property investing. We don't reinforce fear, we're optimistic and bullish about the opportunity that exists," she reiterates.

Dashdot's High-Touch and High-Tech Model

Dashdot operates based on its high-touch and high-tech system to achieve excellent and profitable results for clients. It combines proprietary technology in the back end and exceptional client service in the front end, or what the company commonly refers to as the "data + heart approach."

Dashdot believes that in the 15,264+ suburbs in Australia, there is one property that is a perfect fit for their client. Its high-tech system can identify the top 1% of properties in the top 1% of locations and provide relevant insights into soon-to-boom hotspots before other investors even know they exist.

This enables the company to secure the right property, in the right place, at the right time â€“ all while meeting its client's investment goals. Dashdot also has property analysts who work alongside its acquisition team to poke, prod, and cross-check all lead properties.

Dashdot's high-touch service combines its top-tier technology with its fantastic team that drives results for its clients. The property investment start-up ensures that the clients get the best customer service available.

Once all goals are settled, a Dashdotter success manager will guide the client in every necessary step, so they do not have to go through the tedious and complicated process. For all the grunt work that people do not want to deal with, Dashdot will take over.

"The technology side of the company is remarkable, no doubt, but what makes our offering even more special is the heart that our Dashdot humans put into the client service part of our business," says Jason D'Silva Head of Client Success.

Dashdot also understands that for young Aussies, the idea of property investment can be quite overwhelming.

Dashdot CEO Goose McGrath explains, "Most property investors get stuck at property number one or two. This is a massive problem because the net result is that around 99% of property investors never achieve their dreams of financial freedom."

"This issue is something that we are passionate about solving through a combination of advanced technology and also a comprehensive, strategic approach. It is easy enough to buy a house, but it is much more difficult to build a scalable, profitable property portfolio that gives you a life of freedom, choice, and abundance. We have become Australia's leading property portfolio growth partners because we have cracked the code," he explains.

Dashdot offers end-to-end management for its clients. The Dashdot process streamlines everything, saving people the hassle of coordinating all the moving pieces to secure investment properties and assess their performance.

"We handle every step of the process, so all the client needs to do is to sign. We aggregate over 68 steps into just one contact point," assures General Manager Tim Keating.

"Everyone has different reasons for wanting to invest in property, however, we see a common thread that typically relates to wanting more time to spend with friends and family. People don't want to be stuck in a 9-5 grind, they want to live more freely. Investing in the property the right way allows people that flexibility," says Nicky Glover, Property Consultant.

At present, Dashdot is developing a new app and an array of other innovative products to continue the explosive growth they have already attained as one of the top property investment companies in Australia.

Pioneering Prosperity for People

Dashdot CEO Goose McGrath says, "Our purpose is to improve the lives of others by helping the world to make intelligent property decisions. We envision a world where everyone can access and build wealth, so they can live a better life. Our team is proud and driven by this purpose each and every day."

Dashdot is transforming the property industry inside and out with its innovative way of thinking and doing things differently.

Vanessa Newton, Head of People & Culture at Dashdot says, "Our people are our secret sauce. Our standards are unapologetically high. We only want the best people to help our clients, to provide the specialty service that only we offer."

"We hire for different perspectives and diversity. We know it's integral to have a range of people from diverse backgrounds, with varying views on the world," she reiterates.