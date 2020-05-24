Russian modelling sensation Dasha Mart has made a mark on Instagram with her sultry photos and videos. The diva has made heads turn with her butt-flaunting photo on the photo-sharing platform. The diva is seen wearing a sexy spaghetti top paired with a thong bikini pant. The photo has taken the internet by storm soon after it was uploaded by the Russian model on her official handle. It has garnered much attention from her fans racking up to 31.4K likes and views on the social media account.

Like her previous social media updates, her latest post has created much buzz among her fans on the platform. Several fans bombarded the comments section with messages admiring the model's perky derriere. The sizzling picture that has left hearts racing on Instagram has been clicked at a parking garage. Taking to her official account, one of Dasha's fans wrote, "Only you can make a photo of a parking garage look cool! ". Dasha's toned butts have captivated millions of fans on Instagram. The diva loves flaunting her sexy figure on the internet and this isn't the first time.

Earlier, Dasha went topless wowing her fans on the social media. Dasha's daring stunt on internet has left fans drooling over her sexy posts. Well, Dasha is unstoppable when it comes to making fans go gaga over her social media stunts. Her scandalous topless photos on the internet managed to grab millions of eyeballs to her official handle.

In another hot social media post, Dasha was seen flaunting her massive cleavage. She wore a sexy pink top paired with a denim skirt looking smoking hot. The diva has a whopping 1.9M followers on her Instagram account today and still counting.

Check out the latest photo that has left fans wanting more: