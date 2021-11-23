Darrell Brooks Tried to Run Over the Mother of His Own Child 3 Weeks Ago and Was Out on a Just $1,000 Bond

Darrell Brooks, the 39-year-old amateur rapper, who allegedly ran over a group of paraders in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, has not only a long rap list of crimes but also tried to run over the mother of his own child just weeks ago. However, he was out of jail on parole. Brooks has now been charged with homicide for killing five people and injuring at least 48 others at the Waukesha Christmas parade.

The amateur rapper has a long criminal history dating back to 1999 with more than 15 arrests in the state of Wisconsin alone for charges. These include possession of drugs, strangulation and suffocation, battery, illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

Trying to Kill Girlfriend

Brooks had come out of jail on a $1,000 bond just three weeks ago before he ran over his red SUV on a group of spectators and paraders at Waukesha, Wisconsin. What's more interestingly is that three weeks back also he tried to commit a crime of similar nature. Brooks reportedly had tried to run over his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his own child at that time.

He had allegedly tried to run over his girlfriend at a gas station and was out just two days before committing a similar crime at the Christmas parade. The incident happened on November 2 in Milwaukee when Brooks hunted down the mother of one of his children at a hotel. He then started following her in the street with his SUV and tried to run her over in the parking lot of a gas station after she refused to get in his car.

On Monday, Milwaukee District Attorney's Office admitted that it was "inappropriate" for convicted felon Brooks to be allowed out of jail.

During that incident, he was arrested after the woman complained to police that Brooks had tried to run her over. According to documents obtained by Inside Edition, Brooks has a history of allegedly using his SUV as a deadly weapon.

Domestic Violence

According to a DailyMail.com, which obtained copies of his arrest warrant for that incident on Monday, Brooks allegedly followed his girlfriend to a gas station, punched her "with a closed fist" and tried to force her to get into the car. When he was unsuccessful, he tried to "run her over."

In fact, on Sunday too while he was on a rampage with his red SUV, he was fleeing the scene of a domestic dispute. Police sources told The Washington Post that Brooks he was fleeing the scene of a knife attack on Sunday when he smashed into the crowds at 4.39pm at the Waukesha parade.

Harrowing videos taken at the parade show chaos as the vehicle was seen speeding through the crowd. On Monday morning, the Milwaukee County DA's Office released a statement admitting it was 'inappropriately low' given his criminal history. They said they'd launched an internal review as to why he was able to get out on bond to commit more crimes.

Brooks is also listed as a sex offender in Nevada, where he was charged with having sex with a minor.

A social media video of him taken before Sunday's incident shows him trying to explain that the victim was the mother of his oldest daughter who he "didn't know was 16" when they had sex.

Brooks' motive for Sunday's attack remains unclear. Police hasn't confirmed whether it was a deliberate act of terror or if Brooks accidentally ran into the crowds after losing control of his car while fleeing the knife crime.