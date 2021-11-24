Darrell Brooks: Traumatized Mom of Waukesha Parade Attacker Called 911 after Seeing Son Plowing SUV into Crowd

Darrell Brooks' traumatized mother called 911 after she saw her son's red Ford SUV on TV reports plowing into spectators at the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday. The mom of the Waukesha parade suspect broke her silence for the first time on Tuesday as Brooks, 39, was officially charged with five counts of intentional homicide.

Brooks' mom described the horrifying moment she saw her sun on a rampage with his SUV through a family spokesperson to The Sun. Brooks also managed to call up his mother and speak to her one final time when he took a brief refuge in the house of a Daniel Rider before he was finally arrested from outside the home.

Traumatized Mom

Brooks' mother spoke out for the first time on Tuesday and she is still in trauma. However, at the same time, she said that she feels for the victims and her thoughts and prayers are with them. The family spokesperson said that his mother was so shocked and traumatized to see her son ramming into the crowd on TV that she herself called 911 for help.

"She talked to him before he went to Waukesha and doesn't know why he did this and doesn't condone his actions," family spokesperson Frank Nitty told The Sun.

"I spoke to her for hours. She's traumatized and hurt and wants each victim of [her son's alleged] actions to know that her thoughts and prayers are with them."

According to the outlet, Brooks' mom is expected to speak more on Wednesday. Right now, she is too shocked and traumatized. The comments from the suspect's mother come as the sixth person, eight-year-old Jackson Sparks succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Final Call to Mother

While the traumatized mom called 911 for help and waited anxiously at home, she also received a call from Brooks, less than 20 minutes after the tragedy. Brooks made the last call to his mother from the home of Rider, where he had taken refuge for around 10 minutes before he was tackled and arrested by police.

Rider told NBC News that he allowed a shoeless Brooks into his home to warm himself up and use the phone to call an Uber, believing that the rapper was homeless. According to Rider, he had no idea about the tragedy that occurred at the Christmas parade as he was home watching football.

Also, he didn't suspect Brooks and believed his story that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. Believing him, the homeowner even gave Brooks a sandwich and a coat. However, instead of calling an Uber from Rider's phone, Brooks called up his mother.

It's not known what he exactly told his mother but Rider said that the call lasted for over five minutes. "A lot of it I didn't understand very well but sometimes he was yelling," said Rider.

"After about 5-8 minutes, I saw police drive by and started getting nervous and told him he had to leave." Following that police tackled and arrested him from outside Rider's home.

Brooks was charged with five counts of homicide on Tuesday. Prosecutors said a sixth count of homicide will be added Friday or early next week, and other charges could be added.

Each count carries a maximum of life in prison, so if he's convicted, Brooks could serve five or six consecutive life sentences. His bail has been set at $5 million. The other five victims have been named as Virginia Sorensen, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kuilch, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. According to the Waukesha medical examiner, all the victims died from blunt force trauma.