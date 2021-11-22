Is Darrell Brooks a Registered Sex Offender? Wisconsin Car Crash Suspect has a Long Rap Sheet

The suspect arrested in the Waukesha tragedy, Darrell Edward Brooks J, who rammed his speeding red SUV into a crowd at an annual holiday parade, killing at least 5 and injuring dozens of others, reportedly has a long rap sheet. Darrell Brooks, 39, who is a rapper and goes by the name 'Mathboi Fly' has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement throughout the years.

The incident took place at Gasper Avenue and Main Street in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday, November 21. The death of 5 people in the incident sent the social media into a rage, calling it 'domestic terrorism' and comparing the incident with Kenosha shootings, alleging that the car crash had links to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Darrell is currently under the custody of the police. Officers, however, have not been able to determine a motive behind the heinous act.

Darrell Brooks' criminal history

Brooks, 39, has faced conviction on a number of criminal charges including drug possession, obstructing an officer, and battery, records stated. According to Wisconsin Right Now, a number of open felony charges including misdemeanor (resisting an officer), felony bail jumping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety (felony) with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, and battery (both misdemeanors, also with domestic abuse assessments) were filed against him in Milwaukee courts on November 5, 2021. Brooks reportedly posted bail with $1000 cash on Friday, November 19.

Darrell Brooks is a registered sex offender

Social media sleuths even dug up an alleged old video of Brooks, where he could be seen admitting to charges of child sex trafficking. According to reports, Brooks is registered as a sex offender in Nevada. The name of Darrell Edward Brooks is listed in the Nevada sex offender registry as a non-compliant, Tier 2 sex offender. The picture description in the registry matches that of the Waukesha car crash suspect. His primary address was given in Reno, Washoe County, Nevada in the registry.

A Twitter user posted a 33-second long clip, in which, a man, who appears to be Brooks, is explaining how he came to be involved in a sex offense. He noted that he had consensual sex with his baby mama in Nevada without knowing that she was 16-year-old at the time. Police intervened in the case at the time and accused Brooks of acting as a pimp for the minor girl.

Th claim, however, was not verified by the police.