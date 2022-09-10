Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death: Ex-Pop Idol Star Died in Minnesota From 'Inhalation of Chloroethane'

The cause of death of former pop star Darius Campbell Danesh, who died last month in Minnesota, has been revealed. He died from inhalation of chloroethane, according to Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

He was found dead in an apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, in August. Officials who inspected the body at the time of the death didn't find any suspicious circumstances.

What Does Autopsy Document Say?

According to the autopsy document, the cause of the death of Danesh is listed as toxic effects of chloroethane and suffocation that left to his death. The medical examiner termed the death an accident.

What is Chloroethane?

Chloroethane, commonly known as ethyl chloride, is used in petrol additives, plastics, dyes, pharmaceuticals, topical anesthetics, and as an industrial refrigerant. Ethyl chloride became popular as an inhalant street drug in the 1980s, according to The Mirror.

Ethyl Chloride Is Also Used As Drug



The recreational drug made from ethyl chloride causes confusion and lightheadedness. Danish's sudden death was revealed by his family. The actor was found unresponsive in his room, said his family. The news of his death led to an influx of tweets from his known ones and fans.

Danish's friend, actor Gerard Butler, paid tribute to him. Sharing a snap of him with Danish, Butler made a long post saying that he is devastated by the sudden passing of his friend. "I am devastated by the sudden passing of my dear friend Darius, a true brother in arms. My thoughts and love go to his wonderful mum and dad Avril and Booth and his two brilliant brothers Aria and Cyrus."

Danesh first orbited toward stardom thanks to his rendition of Britney Spears' hit track "...Baby One More Time" in 2001 as a cast member on reality show "Popstars." Soon after, he auditioned for "Pop Idol" â€” the precursor to "American Idol" â€” and became one of the final three contestants, according to PageSix.

