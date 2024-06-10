Dare To Love Me Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Dare To Love Me episode 9 will air on KBS2 on Monday (June 10) at 10:10 pm KST. It is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. Park Yu Mi wrote the script for this mini-series, and Jang Yang Ho directed it. Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young appear in the mini-series as noble scholar Shin Yoon Bok and fashion designer trainee Kim Hong Do. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix and Viki.

The romantic comedy-drama premiered on tvN on Monday (April 13). It follows Hong Do and focuses on her relationship with Yoon Bok. It began by featuring the female lead going through a hilarious situation. She proposed to the male lead several times in five different languages. He politely rejected her in the same manner. The supporting cast members are Bae Jong Ok, Seonwoo Jae Deok, Park Eun Seok, Lim Young Joo, Han Gi Chan, and Kim Si Hyun.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy-drama will air its next episode on KBS2 on Monday (June 10) at 10:10 pm KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dare To Love Me Episode 10:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The premiere episode of Dare To Love Me offered laughter and charm as Hong Do attempt to propose to Yoon Bok. As the story unfolds, viewers are treated to the unique chemistry between the lead actors, promising more heart-fluttering moments ahead.

The production team assures viewers that Dare to Love Me will faithfully capture the romantic essence of the original webtoon, with Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young delivering passionate performances. Stay tuned for the captivating romantic chemistry between the two actors!