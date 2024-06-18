Dare To Love Me Episode 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Dare To Love Me episode 12 will air on KBS2 on Tuesday (June 18) at 10:10 pm KST. It is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. Park Yu Mi wrote the script for this mini-series, and Jang Yang Ho directed it. Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young appear in the mini-series as noble scholar Shin Yoon Bok and fashion designer trainee Kim Hong Do. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix and Viki.

The romantic comedy-drama premiered on tvN on Monday (April 13). It follows Hong Do and focuses on her relationship with Yoon Bok. It began by featuring the female lead going through a hilarious situation. She proposed to the male lead several times in five different languages. He politely rejected her in the same manner. The supporting cast members are Bae Jong Ok, Seonwoo Jae Deok, Park Eun Seok, Lim Young Joo, Han Gi Chan, and Kim Si Hyun.

Here is everything about Dare To Love Me episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Dare To Love Me Episode 12:

US - 9:10 am

Canada - 9:10 am

Australia - 10:40 pm

New Zealand - 1:10 am

Japan - 10:10 pm

Mexico - 7:10 am

Brazil - 10:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:20 pm

India - 6:40 pm

Indonesia - 8:10 pm

Singapore - 9:10 pm

China - 9:10 pm

Europe - 3:10 pm

France - 3:10 pm

Spain - 3:10 pm

UK - 2:10 pm

South Africa - 3:10 pm

Philippines - 9:10 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The premiere episode of this mini-series featured several hilarious moments between the onscreen couple. It also featured the struggles of a young man, who lived in Seoul wearing the traditional attire of a Joseon scholar. Hong Do dealt with a cheating boyfriend in the first episode. She considered the male lead as her savior.

"Not only will Dare to Love Me fully convey the romantic mood of the original webtoon, but Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young will breathe life into the characters through their passionate acting, and they will make viewers' hearts flutter unusually and refreshingly. Please look forward to the romantic chemistry that the two actors will create," the production team shared.