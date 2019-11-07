The first look motion poster of Rajinikanth's Darbar has sent the fans into a tizzy. The promotional video has impressed the viewer by setting the right expectations on the multilingual film, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Rajinikanth is seen in the cop's avatar in his inimitable style. The superstar steals the show with ever-dashing swag with Anirudh Ravichander's background adding a lot of weight to the clip. In fact, the sounds of the boots and the trademark Rajini's salute will also make the fans to keep high hopes on the movie.

The motion posters of four languages were released directly online by Salman Khan (Hindi language), Kamal Haasan (Tamil language), Mohanlal (Malayalam language) and Mahesh Babu (Telugu language).

In a matter of 60 minutes, it has fetched over a million views with over 2.5 lakh likes for the four versions of the video.

Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA: #DarbarMotionPoster is total mass & brilliant from

@ARMurugadoss sir with #Rajini sir in super form. #Anirudh music adds so much energy. Super. Looking forward to the film from

@LycaProductions

Anirudh Ravichander: Idhu Thalaivarin @rajinikanth #DARBAR

Indha Pongal Chumma Kizhikkarom https://youtu.be/FQX9jN_vpvs

An @ARMurugadoss directorial #Nayanthara

@anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad @LycaProductions

#DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarPongal

Suniel Shetty: The THALAIVA is back!! Such an honour and pleasure to be a part of this DREAM TEAM!! This one promises to be BIGGGG! #Darbar @rajinikanth

@ARMurugadoss @santoshsivan @anirudhofficial @i_nivethathomas #Nayanthara

@LycaProductions #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarPongal

Sathish: Thalaivaaaaaaaa #MassPongal #DarbarMotionPoster best wishes to @ARMurugadoss sir

@anirudhofficial bro @LycaProductions And team.

Sidhu: #DarbarMotionPoster Lots to cherish right from the sound of the boots clicking in tandem until the trademark salute at the end #SuperstarRajinikanth's inimitable style is what will make #Darbar all the more special to us. Hype and hope, as we wait for Pongal 2020 to arrive!

#DarbarMotionPoster, https://youtu.be/FQX9jN_vpvs Instantly excites you. Superstar's ever-dashing swag with

@anirudhofficial unleashing a massy kuththu mix in the background. Superu!

Kaushik LM: #DarbarMotionPoster style-u @anirudhofficial

repeats the Petta flavour for swag Mumbai police #SuperstarRajinikanth

#Darbar #DarbarThiruvizha

The sounds of the boots and the trademark #SuperstarRajinikanth salute

#DarbarMotionPoster tharamana sambavam

"Thalaiva.. Superstar.. Darbar"

#Darbar @anirudhofficial @ARMurugadoss #DarbarThiruvizha

taran adarsh: Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss... One of the biggest combinations of #Indian cinema... Here's #DarbarMotionPoster... #Darbar is slated for #Pongal2020 release... Link:

Haricharan Pudipeddi: Here's superstar @rajinikanth's #DarbarMotionPoster. A video that teases just in the right fashion to set the expectations very high.

Make way for #AadityaArunasalam, the sword-wielding cop...

Karthick Naren: Tharamana sambavam

S Abishek Raaja: All the build ups leading to the final reveal is what that makes @rajinikanth films special @ARMurugadoss 's #DarbarMotionPoster is a nostalgic rid

Thalaivar potruka shoe dhan next statement

Vaanga @anirudhofficial That final salute sound

Vivek Lyricist: Here it is !!

Thats how @anirudhofficial rolls !!

#ThalaivarOnFire #DarbarMotionPoster

Expectations soaring @ARMurugadoss sir !!

Ramya Subramanian: THALAIVAA !!! #DarbarThiruvizha vin Marana Mass Aarambam !

Surendhar MK: #DarbarMotionPoster, https://youtu.be/FQX9jN_vpvs Superstar's ever-dashing swag with @anirudhofficial's pumping score!!

Hansika: Screamssssssss #thalavia #darbar ✨

Kaushik LM: #Kaithi 13-days total Chennai city gross is 3.64 CR

Total TN gross has crossed the 40 CR mark.. More to come..

Phenomenal