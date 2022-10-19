Danvel Led By Nazar Babenko And Igor Kotov Entered The Top 10 Largest Hedge Funds In The World

Despite the global pandemic (which is still not officially over), and even in spite of it. While large sectors of the economy were forced to close and millions of people lost their jobs, the top 20 hedge funds in the world were able to not only earn decently but also exceed the profits of 2019. And this, we recall, was the amount of 59.3 billion dollars. That being said, 2020 has not been such a profitable year for hedge funds in general.

How much did you earn last year? Drum roll... 127 billion! US dollars. At the same time, according to LCH Investments (a marketing company that tracks stock returns and is part of the Edmond de Rothschild group - ed. note), only 10 top companies earned half of the total amount. Let's take a closer look at each of them next.

The first place in the top 10 is unexpectedly taken by the old-timer Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, founded back in 1975. Perhaps it was the experience that helped the company recover from their personal crisis in 2020 when Dalio lost $12.1 billion as a result of his own decisions. The third place LCH gave Lone Pine Capital Stephen Mandel. For the company, this is a great achievement, given that for several years in a row it was barely possible to get into the top twenty. Immediately following are Citadel LLC and the managers of D.E. Shaw, who rounded out the top five best managers of all time according to LCH Investments.

The remaining places in the top did not actually change compared to last year. The only thing that can be added is Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies epic fail, which seems to be losing its scent, as after a quite successful campaign it now doesn't even make it into the top 20.