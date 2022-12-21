Danny Sanz Reggaeton Star

Daniel ilioski now artistically known as Danny Sanz and formerly DMinus is a singer, rapper, songwriter, and music producer from Bankstown, Sydney Australia. Armed as an arsenal of various musical styles such as reggaeton, salsa, rap, dance hall, and urban pop in Spanish.

He is considered the best Spanish-speaking Urban artist in Australia.

He started his musical career in 2009 performing around Australia when he was flown overseas to perform in Los Angeles California and various other countries. He released his first single in 2012 - 2013 "La Rumba La Traigo Yo" distributed by record labels in Paris such as "So Fresh" and "Just Winner".

"Si se nos da" is his most recent release

Danny Sanz has had the opportunity to open for various well-known artists concerts in Australia for example Ryan Castro, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Ã‘ejo y DÃ¡lmata, Jowell y Randy, Reykon among others, which later has allowed opened the door for him to performing his in several countries such as the United States, France,