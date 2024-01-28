Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: How to Watch Australian Open 2024 Men's Singles Final Online in US, UK, Canada, India and Singapore

A new men's champion will be crowned at Melbourne Park on Sunday night as two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev and first-time finalist Jannik Sinner square off for the right to be the last man standing. And, for the first time in a decade, the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup is assured to be won by a player outside of the Big Three in tennis.

Novak Djokovic's remarkable streak came to an end on Friday when the defending champion suffered his first loss at Melbourne Park in 2195 days. This incredible run encompassed 33 consecutive victories, leading to four consecutive titles. Here's how to watch the Australia Open Men's Singles Final.

New Champion to be Crowned

Affectionately known as "The Octopus," Medvedev has impressively spent a total of 20 hours and 33 minutes on the court across six rounds to secure his place in the Australian Open final for the third time.

Medvedev's sole straight-sets progression came in the third round against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Notably, half of his matches in the tournament have extended to the full distance – including a quarterfinal clash against Hubert Hurkacz, as well as notable comebacks from two-set deficits against Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round and Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

Despite winning fewer points against the ninth-seed Hurkacz and the sixth-seed Zverev, Medvedev showed resilience and found a way to secure victories in those matches.

Sinner, in contrast, has experienced a much smoother journey to his first Grand Slam final. Demonstrating remarkable efficiency, the 22-year-old spent five hours and 49 minutes less on the court than his opponent. Notably, he did not drop a set until the semifinals.

Sinner comfortably handled seeds Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, and Andrey Rublev without much difficulty before achieving the most significant victory of his career over the 10-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Here's how to watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2024 men's singles final.

When and Where

The Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2024 men's singles final takes place on Sunday, January 28 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park no earlier than 7:30 p.m. AEDT local time, 3:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, 8:30 a.m. GMT and 2:00 pm IST.

How to Watch

For tennis enthusiasts eager to watch the Australian Open Men's Singles Final Tennis Tournament, various streaming services outside Australia provide opportunities to enjoy the matches.

For viewers in India, the live stream of the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2024 men's singles final is available on channels such as Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD, and Sony Sports Ten 5.

The Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2024 men's singles final will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Fans in the United States can live stream the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2024 men's singles final on Fubo , ESPN+. The match will be aired live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.

Those in the United Kingdom can watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2024 men's singles final live on Eurosports and it will be live streamed on discovery+.

Fans in Canada can watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2024 men's singles final on TSN and RDS. The match will be live-streamed on TSN Direct.

Those in Singapore can live stream the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2024 men's singles final on beIN Sports.