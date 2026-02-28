Danielle Weaver: Georgia High School Teacher and Mom of Two Accused of Molesting Student Complained About 'Creepy Men' Online

A high school teacher accused of sexually abusing a student was a married mother of two who had previously complained online about how "creepy" men can be. Danielle Weaver, 29, was arrested on February 18 after Lee County High School officials in Leesburg reported she had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The teacher's husband, Caleb, filed for divorce the next day and was granted temporary custody of their two daughters, court records reviewed by The New York Post show. Ironically, Weaver had previously shared a TikTok video in which she described an uncomfortable encounter with a stranger, and called the interaction "creepy."

Predator Teacher

In the video clip, she said the man approached her to ask for a vape while she was just trying to "mind [her] own business." "Okay, I just need to know something for a minute – why do men have to be so creepy sometimes?" the accused predator said in the clip.

The video quickly drew sarcastic reactions online after news of her arrest surfaced, including one comment that read: "Why do teachers gotta be so creepy?"

Authorities have not shared specific details about the alleged incident. However, earlier this month, school district officials confirmed there was an "ongoing legal investigation" connected to the high school's freshman campus.

Without identifying Weaver by name, the district said on February 5 that the staff member involved "is no longer working for the district."

"Upon discovering the allegations, school and district leadership acted immediately to ensure the safety and well-being of students, as well as to conduct a thorough investigation," the statement concluded.

School officials were first alerted about the allegations on February 3 and immediately contacted police. Investigators later secured an arrest warrant on February 17.

Easy Arrest

Weaver turned herself in the following day and was charged with child molestation as well as improper sexual contact by an employee, agent, or foster parent. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the investigation is still ongoing.

Once it is completed, the case will be sent to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.

Weaver's husband, Caleb, filed for divorce on February 18, stating in court documents that the couple separated on February 5 and that the marriage is "irretrievably broken."

On Monday, a judge awarded Caleb temporary custody of their two daughters, who frequently appeared in Weaver's social media posts.

Just days before her arrest, on February 1, Weaver shared a TikTok video showing herself dancing with the two young children. Other videos on her TikTok account chronicle her marriage, the births of her children, and clips of her dancing with students inside a classroom.

Court records also show that Caleb was granted exclusive use of the family home. Weaver is barred from entering the house except during visits with the children. He is seeking permanent custody as well as child support.

Leesburg is located in South Georgia, about an hour and a half north of Tallahassee.