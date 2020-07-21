The organizers of the World TeamTennis (WTT) in West Virginia announced on Tuesday that American Danielle Collins has been dismissed from the event for breaking COVID-19. Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, WTT is one of the only live sporting events in North America that are permitting fans.

Carlos Silva, Chief Executive of WTT said in a statement, "We have dismissed Danielle Collins ... for the remainder of the 2020 World TeamTennis season after breaking our COVID-19 protocols and leaving The Greenbrier Resort and the state of West Virginia. The protocols have been put in place and communicated numerous times to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches, and staff which are of utmost importance to WTT."

Former Grand Slammers Form Top Draws

The organizers did not provide details about the travel undertaken by the 26-year-old Collins, who made the semi-finals of the 2019 Australian Open. Collins last month criticized Novak Djokovic after the men's world number one said it would be "impossible" to play this year's US Open under COVID-19 protocols proposed by organizers.

Multiple Grand Slam winners Venus Williams of the United States and Belgian Kim Clijsters, who is making a comeback to professional tennis, are among the top draws in the innovative mixed-gender league.

Preventive Measures Employed by Organizers

Safety measures taken by WTT to curb the potential spread of the virus include COVID-19 testing for participants and regular temperature checks, with organizers letting a maximum of 500 fans inside the 2,500-person stadium.

Frances Tiafoe, who reached the quarter-finals at the 2019 Australian Open, was forced to drop out of the WTT events after testing positive for COVID-19 while playing at the All-American Team Cup exhibition tournament in Atlanta.

