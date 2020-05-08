Chilean bombshell Daniella Chavez has sent fans into a frenzy with her latest TikTok video on Instagram. In the sultry video, Chavez is seen showing off her twerking skills leaving fans wanting more. The Instagram modelling sensation demonstrated her dancing skills in the bootylicious video making fans go gaga on social media. The latest Instagram update has grabbed a million eyeballs from all over the world racking up more than 420K likes and views within a short period and still counting. The video was posted on Thursday night by the Playboy bombshell who was seen slipping into a skintight, black-coloured semi-sheer outfit.

Daniella started off the video as if she was conversing with someone in the room and then went on to shake her perky derriere to the camera with the song. The diva's sexy moves left millions of fans' hearts racing on the internet. Her seductive performance went viral on social media and several fans bombarded the comments section on her official Instagram showering words of admiration for the hot diva and praising her dancing skills. Many even shared heart, kiss and love emojis to share their feelings for the Chilean bombshell.

One of Daniella's loyal fans wrote, "Wooow... amazing body," while another said, "Shake it darling," adding a trio of fire emoji. Well, needless to say, Daniella knows how to grab the spotlight with sultry social media updates once in a while.

Check out the latest social media post of Daniella Chavez that has left her 12.9 million followers on Instagram crazy.

The sizzling blonde's outfit in the video highlighted all of her curves leaving little to the imagination of her fans on the photo-sharing platform. She wore a sleeveless black jumpsuit that made her look smoking hot.