Daniel Death Case: Teen who Drowned in Kallang River Laid to Rest in Singapore; Family, Teachers Bid Farewell

The 13-year-old boy who drowned after falling into the Kallang River while fishing was laid to rest on Friday, February 27, in a burial attended by his family members, teachers and a small circle of loved ones.

About 20 people gathered at Pusara Aman Muslim Cemetery in Lim Chu Kang to say their final goodbyes to Muhammed Qayyim Daniel Putra Rosli.

Daniel's body was retrieved from waters near Kallang MRT station late on Thursday, February 26, more than a day after he went missing while fishing with friends in the same area.

Earlier that day, Daniel's father, who is currently serving a prison sentence, was escorted in handcuffs to view his son's body before the burial. He spent about 15 minutes in a private room where preparations were under way before leaving in a prison van. However, he did not attend the funeral.

Queenstown MP Eric Chua, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Law, was present during the burial preparations. He was seen speaking with Daniel's mother, Siti, and handed her an envelope. In an earlier interview, Siti had said the family lives in Redhill.

Daniel's teachers from his NorthLight School were among the pallbearers. Acting as the family's representative, his uncle, who wanted to be known only as Sham, had the painful task of identifying Daniel's body after it was recovered just before midnight on February 26.

"At least, the family can now find peace, as Daniel has come home," he said previously, as quoted by The Straits Times.

Daniel's teachers had also visited the cemetery earlier in the day. They shared that his eldest brother, also a student, had been deeply affected since Daniel went missing on February 25. The school said that it would provide full support to him when he returns to his studies.

In a Facebook post on Friday, February 27, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim expressed his condolences to the family. He said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and its community partners would extend support where needed.

"I am deeply saddened by Daniel's passing. Like many of you, I had been hoping and praying for a different outcome," he wrote. "This tragedy comes during Ramadan, a time when many families are usually gathered with loved ones. That makes this loss feel even heavier for the family and for the community. No parent should have to go through this."

He also called on the public to give the family space and privacy to grieve, and thanked the police, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), residents and volunteers who assisted in the search efforts.

Daniel reportedly fell into the river at about 4.30 pm on February 25 after attempting to untangle a fishing line from a net in the water. Another boy who also fell in was rescued by friends, but Daniel was swept away by the current.

The stretch of river is cordoned off by a waist-high railing, with a visible "No Fishing" sign and a lifesaver placed near a staircase leading down to the water.

Siti had earlier said that Daniel was not a strong swimmer and had no prior fishing experience.

Police and SCDF officers, including members of the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, conducted a four-hour search operation on the day he went missing before it was suspended due to low visibility.

The search operation was resumed the following day, with family members joining efforts along the riverbank, before Daniel's body was found floating in the water and retrieved. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a media reply on Friday, February 27, NorthLight School principal Sung Mee Har said that the school community was grieving.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts are with his family, and we have extended assistance to them," she told The Straits Times. "We have also engaged school staff and students and are offering counselling support to affected students."