James Bond movie fans will have to wait for one more year to see Daniel Craig reprising the role in the upcoming untitled Bond 25 movie. As per the latest update, the film is now expected to be released on April 8, 2020.

The news of James Bond movie being pushed back by two months was confirmed via the franchise's official Twitter account with a tweet that read, "The release date for Bond 25 has changed. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: "We are absolutely thrilled to be releasing Bond 25 on 8 April 2020."

Apparently, this is not the first time when the forthcoming spy-thriller movie has been pushed back. Prior to this, acclaimed director Danny Boyle quit the project over creative differences, which reportedly halted the project for some time.

James Bond movie producers had announced in 2018 that Boyle is no longer associated with the project.

After Danny Boyle left the project, the studio hired Cary Joji Fukunaga. It was announced that the filming of the upcoming James Bond movie will begin in March at Pinewood Studios and will release on February 14, 2020. But now the movie's official premiere date has been changed.

As per a report by Variety, the decision to push back Bond 25 will reportedly give the movie's director some additional time to finish the large budget spy-thriller movie.

As per several speculations, Bond 25 is going to be the last film to feature Daniel Craig as British-spy. There have been several alleged reports that the studio is reportedly planning to cast a new younger actor to play the iconic role. There were talks that either Idris Elba or Bodyguard TV series star Richard Madden may get the chance to play James Bond.

Daniel Craig previously stated that he would prefer slashing his wrists than playing James Bond ever again. But he later explained himself by stating:

"Look, there's no point in making excuses about it, but it was two days after I'd finished shooting the last movie," he said. "I went straight into an interview and someone said would you do another one and I went 'No!'"

Daniel later stated that he wishes to go out on a high note, via The Guardian.