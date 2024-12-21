Dangerous Prank! Woman Shares Photo of Three Bicycles Parked in Middle of Commonwealth Ave Block Traffic; Netizens Demand Culprits to be Caught

Three bicycles were allegedly parked at the center of Commonwealth Avenue, forcing one motorist to apply the brakes. A woman described the motionless bicycles as a "dangerous prank" because they blocked all three lanes of the road.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Stirling Road.

According to Geraldine Lim, who posted the image to the Facebook group named Complaint Singapore, she received it over a private-hire driver WhatsApp chat, she told AsiaOne.

The bicycles in the picture seem to be blocking traffic by being parked in a row across the lanes.

Lim claimed that a private hire driver had to brake as he approached the intersection to prevent an accident, causing his passenger to spill food everywhere.

After getting out of his car, the driver pushed two bicycles aside, but he was unable to get the third one out of the way before it was struck by a taxi.

"The taxi driver drove off without stopping to check what he hit, [he was] probably in shock," Lim said.

Following the post, netizens commented on the incident as they were alarmed, with many condemning the dangerous act. Some of them also called for the police to discipline the culprits and deter others from carrying out similar acts.

One netizen wrote, "Endangered one life...Catch the culprits," while another said, "Singapore needs more regulations and enforcers like before."

The police told Asia One that a report was lodged and the investigations are ongoing.