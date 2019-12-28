Conor McGregor, "The Notorious", will take on Donald Cerrone in a match that will be his comeback to the UFC, on January 18. McGregor will take on "Cowboy" Cerrone in the 170-pound, welterweight division, in which he has fought twice previously, both against Nate Diaz, back in 2016.

While McGregor lost the first match to Diaz, he managed to get his revenge in the second encounter. While, a few McGregor fans were miffed as to why he had chosen to take on Donal Cerrone in his comeback fight at the UFC and jump to the welterweight division after stating that he was desperate for a rematch against Russian, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the reigning lightweight UFC champion, most see his fight against Cerrone as the ideal comeback match for him.

"The Notorious" will take on Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in what will be his first fight since October of 2018, when he lost to Nurmagomedov via a submission.

McGregor Might Fight Masvidal For The BMF Title

In an interview with Yahoo Sports recently, Jorge Masvidal, the holder of the UFC's BMF title, revealed that UFC president Dana White might have plans for a McGregor-Masvidal faceoff after Conor's fight against Donald Cerrone.

When asked who he would fight next, this is what Masvidal had to say, "Dana be having a lot of ideas all on his own, I don't know what got him to change. But the truth is that boy's gonna get hurt if they lock him in there with me. I'm like in segregated population, it's not the type of guy that they allow me to play with."

Despite having said earlier this year, that there was no possibility for a match between McGregor and Masvidal going down, it seems like Dana White might actually have other plans.