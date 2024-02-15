Building a global media business isn't a walk in the park, but it isn't rocket science either. It takes some smarts, a bit of hustle, and a sprinkle of luck. Some people believe it can only be done if you're a multi-million dollar person. But that's not true.

Dana Michell, the founder of Salt and Lime Media, has shown that money has the least impact on building a global business. Dana has built Salt and Lime media from scratch to a globally spread entity. The company operates in North America, Europe & UK, Central & South America, and Asia/Pacific.

How did Dana achieve it? Some say it is due to her talent management and international connections she has built up over the last 2 decades. Others believe her diversity & inclusivity initiatives made it happen. There are several factors at play. So, let's peel the layers off Dana's approach to building a global media company.

"First off, technology is your best friend. The internet can do wonders. Therefore, go remote. Instead of setting up offices all around the globe, use modern communication and team management tools to build an online workspace. This not only saves you money but also streamlines the business operations" says Dana.

Next, translate your content, understand different cultures, and be mindful of global trends. Dana points out, "What's hot in New York might not be sizzling in Tokyo. Embrace diverse perspectives because it's not just a buzzword. It's the secret sauce to global success".

Collaboration is key. "You're not a lone wolf; you're more like a wolf leading a pack. Partner with influencers, other media outlets, or even your grandma's knitting club if they have a solid following" says Dana. Two heads are better than one; many can create a media empire.

Plus, revenue is the lifeblood. Ads, subscriptions, events – diversify your income streams like you're planting a garden with various veggies: "If one crop fails, the others will keep you fed. But be careful not to turn your audience into a cash cow. Respect goes a long way".

Stay ahead of the curve. The media landscape is like a roller coaster – thrilling but unpredictable. Adaptability is your golden ticket. Embrace new platforms, technologies, and trends. "If everyone's on TikTok, don't be the guy still stuck on MySpace" says Dana. Keep your eyes on the horizon and be ready to surf the next wave.

Ethics matter. In a world drowning in misinformation, provide authentic content that connects with audiences all across the globe. People will value your content more once you establish yourself as an honest media house. "Fact-check, be transparent and don't compromise your integrity for clicks".

Lastly, Dana says "don't forget to have fun. Enjoy the journey, celebrate victories, and learn from failures". It's not just about the destination. Instead, it's about the stories you gather along the way.

So, there you have it – Dana's recipe for a global media business. We can learn from the example of Salt and Lime Media about expanding reach to different parts of the world. However, it is important to remember that this approach may not be a one-size-fits-all. Your business might require some additional ingredients to go global.

That said, there is nothing to worry about. You can contact Dana here and partner with Salt and Lime Media to join the global network.