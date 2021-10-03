Dan Bates, CEO Of Clean Vision Corp, Talks The Biggest Trends In Green Investing, Disrupting Clean Tech, And Saving The World

Clean Vision Corp. (OTC: CLNV) and its subsidiaries have been dominating headlines in sustainable technology recently, thanks to its revolutionary approach to acquiring fast-rising companies and patents, such as plastics-to-fuel recycling gamechanger Clean-Seas.

Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision Corp., is the leader behind the business acquiring those industry-changing innovations. An expert in sustainable businesses and renewable technologies, Bates has held the position of CEO at the forward-thinking holding company since May 2020, and over that time has led the corporation to acquire an impressive portfolio of companies in the clean tech space.

We sat down with Bates to gain a deeper insight into the future plans for the rapidly growing cleantech business, the biggest trends in the clean energy space right now, and the small matter of saving the world, one business acquisition at a time...

Clean Vision has been in the news regularly for its new patents and rise in stock value. For anyone who isn't up to speed on the latest green technology, how do you sum up the business and its patents?

Dan Bates: Clean Vision's mission is to acquire companies in the sustainability and clean energy space. Our first acquisition, Clean-Seas, has been making the news recently with his patent and its business development. The company's patent speaks to a technology called the Plastic Conversion Network (PCN) which, utilizing blockchain technology, connects countries that have a great volume of waste plastic and no way to dispose of it responsibly with countries in the PCN that have set up recycling facilities to convert this waste stream into environmentally friendly commodities. The management of Clean-Seas believes that this will be a huge, game changing opportunity for the company and for the planet.

For you, what has been the most exciting recent development in Clean Vision's tech and patents?

DB: The most exciting thing for me has easily been seeing the response that our customers have to the ability to convert waste into energy and doing so in a very environmentally responsible manner. There are no harmful emissions and no harmful byproducts with our technology, it's all about doing this as responsibly, efficiently and cost effectively as possible. That concept has resonated with everyone that we have spoken to thus far and is resulting in real business opportunities.

Clean Vision is going from strength to strength in new deals and expansions - could you explain how its global divisions are being built out?

DB: We have a laser focus on providing clean energy and environmental solutions for our customers worldwide. But that doesn't mean we also are not looking opportunistically at business deals that come across our plates all the time. For instance, using our network we were able to secure the opportunity in Ecuador. Our work in Ecuador will focus on municipal solid waste for three cities, and then migrate into the PCN. We have secured a very solid local partner to manage operations in Ecuador and oversee the company's business. That is a model we're going to pursue in all countries as we move forward, finding a local partner which is trusted and can operate the facilities in a transparent manner.

Which regions are you interested in expanding into next?

DB: We are developing the PCN into a global business, so all regions are open for consideration. One thing we are looking at is how to geographically locate a host country in order to do the recycling in as close a proximity as possible to countries that would supply the plastic waste. This is critically important to us in order to keep our carbon footprint as low as possible. We don't want to be shipping waste plastic all over the world just to process it, so that a net balance of carbon reduction could not be achieved. I'll just add, we are currently developing new business developments in the Middle East and India that we are quite excited about.

What trends are you seeing right now in the clean technology space?

DB: Of course, wind and solar technologies and battery storage dominate the clean energy landscape, but one of the things that we have a keen eye on right now is how hydrogen will play an important role in a clean energy economy going forward. All of the companies that we're looking at right now have an eye towards how they can fit into the new hydrogen space as it becomes more and more predominant.

How have you seen investment interest in Clean Vision and its technologies change recently?

DB: One thing that I've noticed is that investors are gravitating towards companies and solutions that are futuristic and disruptive and focused on a cleaner environment. I don't think the model has changed by and large; investors still want to see a return on their investment in a manageable timeframe, but they are willing to extend that horizon for companies in the clean energy space as a responsible way of growing their portfolio.

How is sustainability changing how people choose to invest?

DB: As I have mentioned I think that investors are looking at sustainability as a long-term goal for their portfolios and for something that is good for the planet. It does take a certain type of person to have that long view of their investment portfolio and be willing to accept a longer term for an exit or ROI.

What makes environmentally-friendly businesses like Clean Vision a smart investment right now?

DB: I would like to think that an investment in Clean Vision is an investment in the future. That's why we're building this company the way we are, looking for solid companies that we can acquire and manage and bring our Rolodex to bear for the benefit of those companies and our shareholders to expand business traction and drive revenue.

What does it take to lead a successful clean tech organization in today's market?

DB: That's an easy one: focus. There are so many ways to be distracted in our current environment that I think anyone who is managing a company or portfolio of companies needs to have a laser-like focus on what that company does, how to execute, and how to provide value to their customers.

What are the next steps for the company in the immediate future?

DB: The next steps for the company will be to become fully reporting and look to up-list to the OTCQB as quickly as possible, with an eye towards the senior exchange when the timing is right. We will also continue to focus on the businesses under our watch and look to acquire new companies that can add value to CVC.

What do you envision from a big-picture point of view for the future of the company?

DB: I would like to see Clean Vision have a greater global reach and an important impact on all of the countries that we're doing business in. We can help these countries migrate to a cleaner economy, we can drive job creation all across the globe, providing a better quality of life and a cleaner environment while at the same time expanding the company's revenue generation and profitability.

Clean Vision Corp is a publicly-traded company on the OTC Markets under the symbol: CLNV. A company we will be watching for more.

Disclosure: We have no position in any of the securities mentioned. We have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. We are not investment

advisors and we do not provide investment advice. Always do your own research and make your own investment decisions. This article is not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities. This article is meant for informational and educational purposes only and does not provide investment advice.