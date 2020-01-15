The Slovenian tennis star Dalila Jakupovic had to abandon the game in between due to the coughing fit during the Australian Open. The stifling heat and the toxic air led to the players struggling to keep up during the match. The player had to cancel her match following her collapsing with a coughing fit during the match.

The 28-year-old tennis player was not the only star who was feeling like the air was tightening around her neck. Britain's Liam Broady and Jay Clarke said that they were struggling with the air as well. According to 9News, former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard complained about having a sore chest which required medical attention.

The toxic air couldn't be stopped even during an indoor match

The organizers have come under heavy criticism during the matches that were held in the disaster-stricken Australia. As the matches began, the region was blanketed under the smoke from the bushfire. The players had to play under harsh circumstances. Despite being close to her victory Jakupovic had to quit the game because of the air. She described that she felt sad and angry during the incident and had never endured asthma.

Clarke, the number five from Derby was told that he would be playing indoors. But, the air vents were bringing in too much of smoke. On the same day, people were asked to stay indoors and horse racing was cancelled due to the winds blowing in too much of toxic air.

Australia fighting against the bushfire

With researchers claiming that the conditions will continue to recur, the Australian tennis stars and other stars from world over is trying to save the region from more harm. The hashtag 'Rallyforrelief' has been trending because of the stars working to help the region from the catastrophic fires. Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams will be playing to raise funds for the relief and recovery during the bushfire.