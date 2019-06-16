Fifty Shades of Grey saga star Dakota Johnson reportedly ended her long-term relationship with Coldplay's Chris Martin last month.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly been dating for quite some time. The duo, however, never confirmed that they were dating each other. They were spotted hanging out together nearly two years ago. Dakota and Chris always denied the reports of dating each other but now it looks like whatever the secret romance that was going on between these heartthrobs has finally come to a bittersweet end.

As per a report by The Sun, the 42-year-old Chris Martin has reportedly revealed to his friends that he is single after allegedly splitting up with Fifty Shades Freed movie star Dakota Johnson.

"Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone," an alleged source revealed to the outlet.

The report further added that the said news of splitting came right after the couple reportedly started to discuss their future goals as a couple. Some even speculated that soon Chris and Dakota will tie the knots. Another insider revealed in 2018 that the 29-year-old Dakota Johnson will probably marry Chris in 2019 only. The insider contended back then that "Chris likes that she does not thrive on the spotlight."

Before Dakota Johnson started to date Chris Martin, she was in a loving romantic relationship with Matthew Hitt — the guitarist and the vocalist for the indie group The Drowners. It was reported back then that their work schedule has affected their romance. During that time, Dakota was busy filming Fifty Shades movie with Jamie Dornan. So, if Dakota and Chris Martin have really ended their alleged romance, is it again because of their work schedule or is there something else happened between the two?

Chris Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow and has two children from the said marriage. Over a previous couple of months, there were several reports that claimed that Dakota and Chris joined Gwyneth and her new husband Brad Falchuk on their honeymoon in the Maldives.