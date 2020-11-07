A dairy factory worker has got arrested after he was filmed taking a bath in a tub that was 'filled with milk' at the factory. The man, whose name is reportedly Emre Sayar did the prank at a dairy center in the Central Anatolian province of Konya located in Turkey.

In the clip that was shared on TikTok by a user named Ugur Turgut, the man can be seen sitting inside a cauldron at a processing room. He fills a jug with the milky liquid and pours it all over him as he rubbed his face. Both Sayar and Turgut were arrested when the police got alerted to the viral clip on social media.

Man Arrested for Taking Bath in Tub at Milk Factory

The officials of the company running the dairy company stated that they have already terminated the contract of the man after the incident. They mentioned that the prankster did not take a dip in the 'milk' but went in a mix of water and the cleaning material.

The officials claimed that the video was targeted to 'defame' the company. Ali Ergin, who is the head of the Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry in Kinya said that they launched an investigation into the matter and planned to shut down the facility.

He mentioned that they also filed a complaint with the Konya Chief Prosecutor's Office against the firm and were getting ready to destroy all the milk and the milk-based products at the plant, as reported by the Daily Star.

"Our teams were informed about the company in question based on the images showing an alleged disregard for public health and food safety at a dairy facility in Konya," he said. Earlier this year, a bakery worker was seen wiping nose and rubbing the fingers on bread in a factory. The bakery chain located in Guayaquil, the largest city in Ecuador, claimed that the man was detained and arrested by the police.

