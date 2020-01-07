German automaker Daimler AG said is recalling 744,000 Mercedes Benz vehicles in the United States to fix a problem that poses a potential safety risk. The company said that it will be recalling Mercedes Benz models manufactured between 2001 through 2011.

The decision to recall the vehicles comes following an internal investigation by the company that was started almost two years ago. The recall is expected to start from February 14. Moreover, the decision comes just weeks after Mercedes Benz USA agreed to a settlement over the way it handled vehicle recalls in the US, following a government investigation.

More into the problem and recall

Daimler said that it will be recalling 744,000 Mercedes Benz cars in the US because of concerns about faulty sunroofs. The recall covers more than 24 models belonging from its C-Class, CLK-Class, E-Class and CLS-Class model lines. The carmaker said that the bonding between the sliding roof and the glass panel may get detached which may cause a hazard.

According to a statement from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the glass panel detachment could separate from the vehicle and result into a road hazard, thus raising the chance of a crash. Owners across the world have been paying for repairs to fix this problem. These customers too will now be eligible to ask for reimbursements form Daimler.

The company will notify owner, upon which dealers will inspect the vehicles, following which they will replace the sliding roof if required. However, the company's didn't say how many total recalls will me made worldwide or how much compensation it will have to pay the customers in total.

Mercedes handles situation carelessly

Daimler has been quite reckless in the past too. Only last month, Mercedes Benz USA agreed to pay $20 million in penalties for the way it handled it vehicle recall program, following a national-level investigation that involved the recall of 1.4 million vehicles.

The company will be $13 million for settlement and another $7 million in fines if it fails to comply with the agreement. According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Mercedes Benz USA failed to intimate owners on time in some recalls. Moreover, it didn't submit all reports and also did not launch two recalls in a timely fashion.