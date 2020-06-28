Russia confirmed 6,791 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday keeping the rise in the daily numbers below 7,000 for the third day in a row, which is happening for the first time since late April.

The new cases take the cumulative nationwide tally to 634,437. The country's coronavirus response center said 104 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,073.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting around 10 million people worldwide and claiming the lives of more than 499,000 globally in over 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)