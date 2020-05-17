The daily death toll due to the coronavirus or COVID19 in Spain was 87 on Sunday as it dropped below 100 for the first time since the last two months, the health ministry of the country stated. The European nation has been one of the most affected countries due to the novel virus.

Total deaths from the virus climbed to 27,650, while the number of confirmed cases edged up to 231,350 from 230,698, the ministry said. The deadly virus outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 310,000 people globally and has infected over 4.6 million people worldwide.

Coronavirus crisis

The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries. The US is the worst affected country followed by Russia and the UK.

(With agency inputs)