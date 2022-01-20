Czech Singer Hana Horka Dies of COVID After Catching Virus on Purpose to be Able to 'Enjoy Theater and Sauna'

A veteran folk singer died of COVID on Sunday, January 16 after deliberately exposing herself to the virus, acting upon the hoax of a 'self-immunization' technique. A Czech native, 57-year-old Hana Horka's demise was confirmed by her son Jan Rek. Hana Horka was the lead vocalist for the popular international band Asonance.

Jan Rek told Prague Morning that the singer 'preferred to catch the disease than get vaccinated.' Quoting the son, BBC reported that Horka, who was not vaccinated, wanted to get a 'recovery pass' to her favorite off-limit entertainment sources like the sauna and theater in her native Czech Republic. Proof of vaccination or recent infection is required to access specific cultural venues in the Czech Republic.

Hana Horka deliberately hung around COVID infected family members

When Horka's son and her husband both caught the virus over Christmas despite being vaccinated, the Czech musician used the opportunity to expose herself to the virus. She deliberately hung around with the infected family members instead of self-isolating herself.

"She should have isolated for a week because we tested positive. But she was with us the whole time," her son, Rek said. The singer even revealed her plans of 'self-immunization' on social media, claiming she was recovering. "I survived... It was intense. So now there will be the theater, sauna, a concert... and an urgent trip to the sea," she wrote in the post.

The singer 'choked to death'

According to BBC, the singer died two days later. Her son noted that she 'choked to death' within ten minutes. Rek deemed the anti-vaxxer movement responsible for her mother's death, adding that she often shared anti-vaccine articles on social media.

Rek, who unsuccessfully tried to convince his mother to get the vaccine, now hopes that her death might inspire others to get vaccinated. "It makes me sad that she believed strangers more than her proper family," he said.