The Czech Republic confirmed the biggest daily rise in the new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases since April 3 because of the local outbreaks in a number of regions, the health ministry mentioned on Saturday.

The central European nation of 10.7 million confirmed 323 cases on Friday, health ministry data showed, taking the total number of cases reported to 18,060. Of those, 12,749 have recovered and 389 have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

COVID-19 in Czech Republic

Health officials have said the recent uptick in cases is due to local clusters and they say hospitalizations, at 116, are well below peaks of over 400 as the government seeks to avoid a national lockdown again.

However, officials have cautioned that some measures taken to curb the illness are likely to return after the summer holidays when cities become more crowded again and the flu season arrives. The rising number of cases in the Czech Republic prompted Norway this week to re-impose a 10-day quarantine for travelers from the country.

