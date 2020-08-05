The Czech Republic confirmed its biggest daily rise in the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases since the end of June on Wednesday as a recent rise in the number of infections persisted.

The central European nation of 10.7 million confirmed 290 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Health Ministry Data showed, taking the total number of cases to 17,286. Of those, 11,812 have recovered and 383 have lost their lives.

Almost a quarter of the new cases, 77, were in the eastern region of Moravia-Silesia, bordering Poland, where many cases recently appeared among miners and their families. The overall number of active cases reached 5,091. Some epidemiologists have suggested that the virus has weakened, pointing to a relatively low number of people being hospitalized, currently totaling 123.

COVID-19 in Czech Republic

Also, the daily number of those who died in connection with the coronavirus has been below five since May 20. However, health officials have cautioned that some measures taken to curb the illness are likely to return after the summer holidays when cities will be more crowded and the flu season will arrive.

Prague chief public health officer Zdenka Jagrova told daily paper Pravo that people in the capital will definitely be required to wear face masks again at some point inside public spaces such as shopping malls and on public transport.

(With agency inputs)