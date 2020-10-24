The health minister of the Czech Republic told the parliament on Thursday that he was 'almost certain' the coronavirus or COVID-19 'escaped' from a Chinese laboratory, which has angered China. The Health Minister Roman Prymula who came under fire after he got photographed leaving a restaurant in Prague on Wednesday, which should have been shut down as per the nation's coronavirus rules, told the lawmakers that the deadly disease is very complicated and it's 'almost certain' that it got leaked from a lab in China on an experimental animal.

Prymula, who is an epidemiologist made the comments without having any concrete proof about his claims, which is irresponsible, the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic mentioned in a statement on Friday. The statement further added that China strongly opposed such accusations.

COVID-19 and China

China has been engaged in communication with the WHOand epidemiologist from different nations regarding tracing the origin of the virus but the fact that the virus was first reported in China does not mean that it originated in the Asian country.

China continuously denied the accusations that the virus is from China and that it had hidden the outbreak. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been blamed by many as they claimed the virus got leaked from there. The outbreak of the deadly virus was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province.

US President Donald Trump has been also blaming China for the outbreak. He has in fact called the virus 'China Virus' many times. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 42.1 million people globally and has claimed the lives of over 1.1 million people worldwide. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021, however, Russia had registered the first vaccine named 'Sputnik V' that it claimed to be effective.