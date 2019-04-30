In a horrible tragedy for the entire football fraternity, Czechoslovakian striker Josef Sural died after his team bus suffered a terrible crash in Turkey. The 28-year old forward was rushed to the hospital in a critical state but was unable to recover from his injuries. There were severe wounds on the head resulting in fractures while other parts of his body were also hurt. The doctors took him immediately to the intensive care unit but after failing to revive him, pronounced him dead.

Steven Caulker, a defender formerly with Tottenham Hotspur also sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover. Another player formerly belonging to English Premier League – Papiss Ciese who played for Newcastle United – are among the injured. In all, apart from these two, there are four more players who were part of the crash and are receiving treatment for their injuries. They are Djalmo Campos, Isaac Sackey, Welinton and Baiaino.

Sural's international career saw him represent Czechoslovakia while in Turkish Super League, he played for Alanyaspor. All the players caught in the accident were travelling by a luxury minivan which was conveying them to their base after earning a 1-1 draw against Kayserispor.

Details of the accident

As per information that has appeared in the media, the former center-forward and his six teammates had hired this minivan while the rest of the team used the teambus. The cause of the crash presently seems to be that the two drivers fell asleep at the wheel. The main driver has been taken into custody and an investigation is already underway. The exact sight of the crash lies around three miles from Alanya which is a city situated on the southern Mediterranean coast of Turkey.