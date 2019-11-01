Three websites, Web.com, Register.com and Network Solutions revealed that all of them suffered a data breach in August. In a disclosure, posted in the websites, Web.com, which is one of the US-based web technology companies revealed that on October 16 a third-party gained unauthorized access to a limited number of computer systems and as a result, account information may have been accessed.

As per the disclosure after this cyberattack, user's contact details such as names, addresses, phone numbers, email details and which web hosting products they had purchased, were obtained by cybercriminals. But Web.com explained to Brian Krebs that it encrypts all user passwords and that the company believes none of them were obtained by the attackers, said the spokesperson.

"Do not believe this information is vulnerable as a specific result of this incident. As an added precautionary measure, customers will be required to reset passwords the next time they log in to their accounts. As with any online service or platform, it is also good security practice to change passwords often and use a unique password for each service," the spokesperson added.

However, the initial examination revealed that no credit card data was compromised and Web.com has already reported about the data breach to federal authorities. Currently, the web host has asked its customers to monitor their credit card accounts and notify their providers if they find any suspicious charges.

