CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) today announced groundbreaking new services and enhancements to the industry's most complete portfolio of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings for privileged access security.

As the industry leader, only CyberArk has the technical expertise and experience to deliver innovative solutions that make it simple and easy for cloud-first organizations and those embracing digital transformation to consume, use and manage privileged access security solutions, especially in hybrid cloud environments.

"Privileged access security is foundational to effective cybersecurity programs. As our customers increasingly operate in SaaS and cloud-first environments, it's critical for CyberArk to build upon our deep knowledge and understanding of the attack surface and deliver innovative security solutions that are built specifically for hybrid environments," said Udi Mokady, chairman and CEO, CyberArk. "By delivering advanced, easy-to-deploy SaaS solutions, CyberArk is the security partner of choice for modern enterprises."

Paving the Way for SaaS Innovation in Privileged Access Security

CyberArk is setting a new standard for delivering SaaS-based security solutions with:

Zero Trust Remote Vendor Access with CyberArk Alero – CyberArk Alero is a dynamic solution for mitigating risks associated with remote vendors accessing critical systems through CyberArk. CyberArk Alero also improves operational efficiencies and productivity by making it simple and easy for organizations to provision and manage remote vendor access. This new SaaS-based offering provides Zero Trust access for remote vendors connecting to the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution for complete visibility and control of privileged activities. CyberArk is the first and only vendor to combine Zero Trust access, biometric authentication and just-in-time provisioning without the use of VPNs, agents or passwords in one solution. Compared to traditional VPN solutions, CyberArk Alero cuts the onboarding process for remote vendors down from hours to minutes.

· Just-in-Time Elevation and Access with CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager – CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is an industry-leading SaaS-based solution that reduces the risk of unmanaged administrative access on Windows and Mac endpoints. With Endpoint Privilege Manager's new just-in-time capabilities, organizations can mitigate risk and reduce operational friction by allowing admin-level access to Windows and Mac endpoints on-demand for a specific period of time with a full audit log and the ability to revoke access as necessary. CyberArk is the only privileged access security vendor to provide just-in-time access across cloud and on-premises environments, in data centres and for every endpoint.

Additionally, enhancements to CyberArk Privilege Cloud, CyberArk's privileged access security as a service offering, enables mid-sized organizations to improve their ability to continuously discover and manage privileged credentials across the enterprise, and record and audit privileged sessions to meet compliance requirements. Support for more than 150 out-of-the-box integrations for credential and privileged session management via the CyberArk Marketplace makes CyberArk Privilege Cloud the easiest solution to integrate into a customer's existing technology stack.

Availability and Additional Resources

CyberArk Alero and enhancements to CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager and CyberArk Privilege Cloud will be available this quarter.