Once the Black Friday faded away, Amazon Singapore is all set for the Cyber Monday sale. The sale has begun already and will continue till coming Monday, i.e. next Monday. And as expected, there are a plethora of things available on the listing which should get wrapped for you or your dear ones. If you don't want to waste your time in scrolling pages or ticking options; here go the best available electronic deals for you on Amazon Singapore website. For your convenience, we have embedded the link with individual headings.

Acer Predator Helios, G3-572-7570 Gaming Laptop- 16-inch, Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 2*8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 VRAM, Black- The 16-inch edition gaming beast comes with an MRP tase of $2198, which you can buy at $1648. The 18-inch model has already run out of stock.

Acer CB315-1H-C8KE Chromebook- Chromebook is a perfect choice for users to prefer a minimalist laptop for everyday work. During the Cyber Monday sale, you can buy it at $328 after a discount of $110.

Bose Soundsport Free Wireless Headphone- In the world full of AirPods, have a Bose. Well, at least it can be an excellent catchphrase for Bose SoundSport at least till coming Monday. The earphone is usually available at $271. But during the Cyber Monday sale, you can grab it at $239. The headset is available in black, navy, orange and ultraviolet colours.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, enabled with Bose AR – Gold Rose- The over-the-ear gold edition of Bose Bluetooth headphones offers a decent mid, lows and highs alongside bass and treble. Overall, its an excellent choice for the audiophiles on a budget. The headphone usually come available at $499, while now you can grab it at just $325.

Sunnto Ambit3 Peak HR Running GPS Unit- An excellent buy for the rugged smartwatch lovers. With 51% discount, the smartwatch is available during the Cyber Monday at just $252.19. • Suunto Ambit3 peak delivers Stable and accurate altitude and weather information with full navigation in a robust casting. It also includes a built-in altimeter, barometer, compass and GPS with 100-meter water resistance, and comes with, 200 hours of battery life with 1-minute accuracy.

Canon Mini Photo Printer, Rose Gold- An excellent gift for the gadget enthusiasts. The pocketable printer can be connected via BlueTooth and can be used anywhere. The printer can also retrieve images saved in online albums: Facebook, Instagram, Google Drive, and Dropbox. The printer has an MRP of $189, but available now at just $141.25.